Adorable moment UK 3-year-old gives her mum a stern telling-off after finding one of her drawings in the bin

This cute video shows a three-year-old giving her mum a stern telling-off after finding one of her drawings - in the BIN.

Mum Tamzin Poole, 35, found herself in trouble with daughter Tabby Poole-Marsh after she spotted her art thrown away.

An amusing clip shows adorable Tabby storming into the room to confront Tamzin She told her mum "that's not kind" and "you're gonna be in trouble now".

The mum-of-one could be heard apologising for her 'mistake' - and explained she has since smoothed out the paper and repaired the tear with pink tape.

Birth doula and personal trainer Tamzin from Battersea in south west London said: "Tabby is a very smart and funny little girl and she loves to practice her writing - I had no idea this one meant so much to her!

"I was sat having a coffee and heard her thundering down corridor shouting, so I thought 'this will be funny' and got out my phone to record it.

"She does about 20 of those 'drawings' every day and I do keep a lot, but some of them are just dots and scribbles, like that one.

"Inevitably some end up in the bin, but I never expect her to find them!

"I thought her reaction was hilarious at first but when she started to get upset I did feel a bit guilty - it won't be happening again." The video was filmed on May 29.