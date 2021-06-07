Man, Woman Arrested In 55 Freeway Shooting Death Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos

A couple in their 20s were arrested outside their home in Costa Mesa Sunday night in connection to the 55 Freeway road rage shooting that took the life of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on May 21.
Tina Patel reports.
Monday law enforcement will hold a press conference following two arrests in the death of a 6-year-old in a high-profile road rage..
CHP makes two arrests in the 55 Freeway shooting that took the life of 6-year-old Aiden Leos. The two suspects are being held on $1..