Fallen Las Vegas officer Erik Lloyd honored with End of Watch Ride to Remember

DOLLAR FINE.HONORING AND REMEMBERINGMETRO OFFICER LT ERIK LLOYD.THE END OF WATCH RIDESTOPPED IN LAS VEGAS TO REMEMBERLLOYD.HE DIED AS A RESULT OFCOVID-19 COMPLICATIONS LASTAUGUST.THE RIDERS STOPPED AT THERED ROCK HARLEY DAVIDSON ONSOUTH RAINBOW YESTERDAY MORNING.THE "END OF WATCH RIDE TOREMEMBER" IS AN 84-DAYCROSS-COUNTRY TOUR -- LOGGING 22THOUSAND MILES.THIS YEAR LLYOD IS ONE OF338 OFFICERS LOST IN THE LINE OFDUTY BEING HIGHLIGHTED BY T