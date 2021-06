The Tragically Hip Reflect On First TV Performance Since Gord Downie's Death

Three and a half years since the Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie lost his battle with brain cancer, the band reunited on stage for the first time with a rare performance at this year's Juno Awards alongside singer Feist.

Speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, they reflect on their big night and share how they knew Feist was the right person to take on the lead vocals.