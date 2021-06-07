Happy Birthday, Emily Ratajkowski! How she rose to fame (almost) overnight

The American model-and-actress reaches the landmark age of 30 on June 7.Before she was unknown to the world but when Robin Thicke’s controversial 'Blurred Lines' became the song of the summer, Emily became one of the most in-demand models around.Now she can boast 27.5 million Instagram followers, endorsement deals and movie roles, here's her journey to the top….