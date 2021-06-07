What is Randonautica and How Does it Work? A Conversation with App Founders Joshua Lengfelder and Auburn Salcedo

Do we create our own consciousness?

Is our power to manifest deeper than we know?

Randonautica founders Joshua Lengfelder and Auburn Salcedo have fielded hundreds of questions from app users marveling over the synchronicities, coincidences, and mind-blowing experiences their app-generated journeys have uncovered.

Now, in The Official Guide to Randonautica, they tackle questions big and small — from explaining the ins and outs of how the app generates the coordinates that send users on their adventures to pondering theories about why users' intentions, set prior to receiving their coordinates, can be so closely related to what they find at the given locations.

Whether you are one of the millions of seasoned Randonaut adventurers or a curiosity-seeker about to embark on your first randomly-generated experience, The Official Guide to Randonautica is the perfect field-guide and companion as you set your intentions, generate your coordinates, log your journeys, and discover what mystical surprises the universe has to offer you.