Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome Daughter Lilibet Diana

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her second child with Prince Harry at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California on Friday.

The couple’s press secretary released a statement sharing that the child is named after Queen Elizabeth.

Whose family nickname is Lilibet, and that her middle name was chosen in honor of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a statement on Sunday saying they are “all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.”.

Lilibet is Queen Elizabeth’s 11th grandchild and is eighth in the line of succession for the throne