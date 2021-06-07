5 Easy Ways to Save Money at the Grocery Store

It’s easy to overspend at the grocery store.

These 5 , money-saving tips , could help.

1.

Plan your meals for the week in advance.

Planning helps you purchase only what you know you will eat.

2.

Make a list , of the ingredients you truly need and stick to it.

This simple tip helps reduce impulse buys that drive up grocery bills.

3.

Buy items you know you use the most of in bulk.

Items offered in bulk can significantly reduce your grocery expenses.

4.

Buy fresh fruits and veggies that are in-season.

As stock of in-season produce increases, prices are driven down.

Take advantage of growing seasons to fill your cart with low cost fresh produce.

5.

Always look for manager markdowns.

Perishable items close to their expiration dates are often sold at a reduced rate.

Use whatever you buy by the recommended use-by date.

Or freeze it for later