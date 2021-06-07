5 Easy Ways to , Save Money , at the Grocery Store.
It’s easy to overspend at the grocery store.
.
These 5 , money-saving tips , could help.
.
1.
Plan your meals for the week in advance.
Planning helps you purchase only what you know you will eat.
.
2.
Make a list , of the ingredients you truly need and stick to it.
This simple tip helps reduce impulse buys that drive up grocery bills.
.
3.
Buy items you know you use the most of in bulk.
Items offered in bulk can significantly reduce your grocery expenses.
.
4.
Buy fresh fruits and veggies that are in-season.
As stock of in-season produce increases, prices are driven down.
.
Take advantage of growing seasons to fill your cart with low cost fresh produce.
.
5.
Always look for manager markdowns.
Perishable items close to their expiration dates are often sold at a reduced rate.
.
Use whatever you buy by the recommended use-by date.
Or freeze it for later