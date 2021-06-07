11-Year-Old Girl Shot In The Back In West Pullman

An 11-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after being shot Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.
She's one of more than 50 people shot during another violent weekend in Chicago.
CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.
An 11-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after being shot Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.
She's one of more than 50 people shot during another violent weekend in Chicago.
CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.
From New Order to Billy Bragg via The Big Man and the Scream Team...
Football! Beautiful to watch, not so much to listen..