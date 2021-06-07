Annular solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

An annular solar eclipse will take place on Thursday, June 10.
With proper eye protection, skywatchers in the Boston area will be able to watch a partial annular solar eclipse as the sun comes up just after 5 a.m.
An annular solar eclipse will take place on Thursday, June 10.
With proper eye protection, skywatchers in the Boston area will be able to watch a partial annular solar eclipse as the sun comes up just after 5 a.m.
First Solar Eclipse of 2021 , Will Produce a 'Ring of Fire' in the Sky.
The partial solar eclipse will occur in North..
The first annular solar eclipse of this year will take place on June 10. This phase of eclipse takes place when the Moon passes..