How to Celebrate Your Dad This Father’s Day.

With many families reuniting for the first time since the pandemic, this year’s Father’s Day is set to be extra special.

Here are a few activities to do with your dad to make him feel loved.

Cook him brunch, Whip up a spread of his favorite foods at home.

Host a wine or beer tasting, Grab some craft beers and bottles of wine to pair with a charcuterie board.

Plan a movie night, Break out a projector or take your dad to the theater if you’re both comfortable!

Venture outdoors , Go for a hike or take him camping at the nearest National Park.

A simple family game night, Keep it laid back and break out the Monopoly!