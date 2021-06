Bodycam video shows deputies as they find driver who plunged over Marquette Interchange

Newly released body camera video from the deputies who arrived first on the scene after a driver plunged over the side of the Marquette Interchange show the driver, who survived the fall, was alert.

PLUNGE.YOU PROBABLY REMEMBER THIS VIDEOFROM FEBRUARY.A DRIVER GOING OVER THE SIDE OFTHE MARQUETTE INTERCHAE.NGTONIGHT, 12 NEWS OBTAINED THEBODY CAMERA VIDEO FROM DEPUTIESFIRST ON THE SCENE, FINDING ANALERT DRIVER WHO SURVIVED THEFALL.12 NEWS NICK BOHR IS LIVE UNDERTHE INTERCHANGE, NEAR THE SPOT,WHERE THE CAR LANDED.NICK, THE DRIVER DIDN’T REPORTTHE CRASH RIGHT AY.AWREPORT: ERRIGHT.IT WAS COLDER THAT D.AYHER BOYFRIEND TELLING DEPUTIESHECAME DOWN HERE BUT CODUL NOTFIND HER.IT WAS A PASSERBY WHO SPOTTEDTHE WRECKAGEND A CALLED 911,LIKELY SAVING HER LIFE INSUBZERO TEMPERATURES.DOT CAMERAS CAPTURED THELU PNGEOFF E ONMARQUETTE INTERCHANGERAMP, STRIKING ANOTHER BOWEL, THEN FLIPPING TO THE GROUND.NEW VIDEO SHOWS DEPUTIESARRIVING AT THE SEVERELY DAMAGEDCAR FINDING THE DRIVERCONSOUS.CI