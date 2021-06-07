Remembering Clarence Williams III, 'The Mod Squad 'Actor, Who Died at 81 | THR News
Clarence Williams III, who starred as the brooding undercover cop Lincoln Hayes on the countercultural 1968-73 ABC drama 'The Mod Squad,' has died.

He was 81.