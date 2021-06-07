Remembering Clarence Williams III, 'The Mod Squad 'Actor, Who Died at 81 | THR News

Clarence Williams III, who starred as the brooding undercover cop Lincoln Hayes on the countercultural 1968-73 ABC drama 'The Mod Squad,' has died.
He was 81.
Clarence Williams III, who starred as the brooding undercover cop Lincoln Hayes on the countercultural 1968-73 ABC drama 'The Mod Squad,' has died.
He was 81.
Clarence Williams III
of 'Mod Squad' Fame, , Dead at 81.
Williams' management confirmed on Monday that
the actor..
Clarence Williams III, who starred in films such as Purple Rain, Sugar Hill and Reindeer Games, has died at the age of 81.