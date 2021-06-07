5 Ways To Protect Your Dog From Heatstroke

1.

Hydration is key.

Water consumption varies based on the dog’s size and their activity level... ...but Pet Health Network advises doing so every 15–20 minutes.

2.

Limit your dog's activity on hot days.

The American Humane Society recommends being active with your dog during the morning and evening hours... .

...and limiting their outdoor activity at midday, which tends to be the hottest part of the day.

.

3.

Don't give your dog a hair cut.

.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Longer coats actually help dogs regulate their internal temperature when it’s hot.

.

It also protects your dog from sunburn.

.

4.

Never keep your dog in a parked car.

Twenty-eight states currently have laws that criminalize leaving dogs unattended in parked cars.

5.

Know the warning signs of canine heatstroke.

According to the American Humane Society, symptoms of this life-threatening condition include: .

“excessive panting, dark or bright red tongue and gums, lethargy, stumbling, seizures, diarrhea and vomiting.”.

If you suspect your dog is experiencing heatstroke, consult a veterinarian immediately