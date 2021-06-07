FaceTime Is Coming to Android and Windows, Adds Video and Music Sharing

FaceTime Is Coming to Android and Windows, , Adds Video and Music Sharing.

During Apple's 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, it was announced that FaceTime will now be available on the web.

This will allow users to make calls from Android devices and Windows PCs as opposed to previously being available on iOS and Mac devices only.

This update will make the service more comparable to Zoom, providing the option to obtain a link to schedule a call.

The FaceTime updates are expected to launch as part of iOS 15 in the fall.

Another new feature that was announced is called SharePlay.

SharePlay will allow a group of people to watch or listen to the same content together.

It won't be exclusive to Apple TV and Music either.

Hulu, HBO Max, Twitch, TikTok and Disney+ are already on board to integrate the feature into their services