Elon Musk Declares, ‘New Space Race’, Between Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

Bitmex has announced their intent to literally send Bitcoin (BTC) to the moon.

The cryptocurrency exchange will mint a one-of-a-kind physical coin that will hold one BTC at a soon-to-be-released address.

The coin will be delivered to the moon via Astrobotic Technology Inc., a space robotics company based in Pennsylvania.

The mission is an “official slot on the manifest” of Astrobotic’s first commercial lunar lander launch in November 2021.

For all the talk of bitcoin going to the moon, we’re actually going to do it, Bitmex CEO Alex Höptner, via Bitcoin.com.

Bitmex’s announcement is a play on Elon Musk’s plan to send Dogecoin (DOGE) to the moon.

In May, Musk’s space exploration company, SpaceX, announced their intent to fund a mission to the moon entirely with DOGE.

SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year.

Mission paid for in Doge.

1st crypto in space.

1st meme in space.

To the mooooonnn!!, Elon Musk, via Twitter.

In response to Bitmex’s BTC mission, Musk declared a “new space race” between the two cryptocurrencies.

A new space race has begun!, Elon Musk, via Twitter