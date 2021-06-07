Effigy of Edward Colston strapped to the empty plinth and hit with a cricket bat in Bristol on 1st anniversary
Effigy of Edward Colston strapped to the empty plinth and hit with a cricket bat in Bristol on 1st anniversary
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 01:47s 0 shares 1 views
Bristol, UK.
7th June 2021.
A group of young Bristolians decided to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the toppling of the Edward Colston statue by hitting a piñata strapped to the empty plinth.
The group filled the piñata with sweets and asked passers-by to take it in turns to hit the Colston effigy with a miniature cricket bat until the sweets burst from the belly.