Effigy of Edward Colston strapped to the empty plinth and hit with a cricket bat in Bristol on 1st anniversary

Bristol, UK.

7th June 2021.

A group of young Bristolians decided to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the toppling of the Edward Colston statue by hitting a piñata strapped to the empty plinth.

The group filled the piñata with sweets and asked passers-by to take it in turns to hit the Colston effigy with a miniature cricket bat until the sweets burst from the belly.