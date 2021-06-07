Yardroid will do all your yardwork for you

Yardroid is not your average robot.

It’s the ultimate yard maintenance robot that not only mows your lawn but also waters your plants, attacks weeds, gets rid of pests, plants seeds, security, and much more.

The mini tank bot uses a 12V battery with dual motor drivetrain and can autonomously charge using wireless charging.

Yardroid can house 3 gallons of water, 1 liter of weed killer and insecticide as well as a seed dispenser for farming.

