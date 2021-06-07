Influencer caught lying about flying business class

An influencer has been caught in an embarrassing situation after she posted an Instagram from business class on a flight, .only then to be spotted sitting in economy.27-year-old Oceane El Himer posed in business class on a flight from Dubai to Monaco .Unfortunately for El Himer — who is a reality TV star in France — she was recognized...and subsequently photographed sitting in economy during the flight instead."I took several flights to arrive in the south, including one in eco class," El Himer posted on Snapchat, according to Mirror."Yes, I traveled in eco and in business.

And so?

Where is the problem, I do not understand?" she added