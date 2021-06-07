NASCAR's Kyle Larson: 'Back-To-Back Feels Pretty Cool'

Elk Grove native Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at Sonoma Raceway for his second straight win.
Vern Glenn interviewed Larson following the race and also spoke with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who served as the Grand Marshal.
(6-7-21)
Full highlights from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race from Sonoma Raceway where Kyle Larson goes back-to-back to win in overtime.