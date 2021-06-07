Woman claims she found a disturbing item in her purse before leaving a restaurant

A woman issued a warning after claiming she found an Amazon Tile tracker in her bag at the end of an evening spent at a restaurant.TikTok user @sheridanellis told the story of how she allegedly discovered the tracking device just before she left a friend's birthday party.She said that she usually doesn't carry a purse with her but decided to take one to this party because she was carrying decorations."At the end of the night, I'm cleaning my purse out, and I find this," she said, brandishing a small, square device.

"If you don't know what this is, it's a Tile".An Amazon Tile is a small tracking device that's useful for people who have trouble remembering where they put their keys, purses and so on.The Tile is useful when it comes to finding a lost purse, but it also appears to have been part of a plan to track where @sheridanellis's purse — and the woman herself — was going.There's a possibility that the Tile simply fell into her bag by mistake, but there's also a chance it could have been planted by a stranger or unidentified person to track her location.One user assured her that Tiles work with phones using Bluetooth, so there's no way for someone to track your location out of a certain range.

"Weird, but not dangerous"