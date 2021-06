REDEMPTION Movie (2013) - Clip - You'll miss your train. Joey vs. Football Hooligans.

REDEMPTION Movie (2013) - Clip - You'll miss your train.

Joey vs.

Football Hooligans.

- Having secured a legit job with a local Chinese restaurant, Joey (Jason Statham) must act as a bouncer when the establishment has a hard time dismissing some unruly patrons.