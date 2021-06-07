England's Soccer Aid line-up announced

James Arthur, Tom Grennan, Fara Williams, Micah Richards, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes have announced they will be taking part in Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2021 – the first time they have been part of the world’s biggest celebrity-charity football match.

They will be joined by Wayne Rooney who is coming out of retirement to play for England again.

Dermot O’Leary returns to host the live show on ITV, with England legend Alex Scott charged with getting all the gossip from the touch-line, as she makes her Soccer Aid for UNICEF presenting debut alongside him.

The England vs.

Soccer Aid World XI FC clash is the tenth-ever, taking place on a Saturday September 4 at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

The money raised this year could help UNICEF deliver 2 billion Covid-19 vaccines around the world and help children get back to school, beat malnutrition and get the healthcare they need both today and long after the crisis is over.