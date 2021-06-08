U.S. oil prices increasing

Oil prices continue to climb.
The average gas price in Southwest Florida is currently $2.84 oper gallon
BIG OIL IS BACK.... CRUDE OILPRICES HIT 70 DOLLARS PER BARRELSUNDAY.IT’S THE FIRST TIME THEY HAVECROSSED THAT THRESHOLD IN NEARLYTHREE YEARS... AND ARE 110DOLLARS HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR’SRECORD LOW.THE REBOUND IS BEING DRIVEN BYINCREASED DEMAND AS THE PANDEMICWINDS DOWN AND PEOPLE TRAVELMORE.WHAT THIS ALL MEANS FOR YOU...IS HIGHER PRICES AT THE
The oil market saw a strong rally last week with prices at their highest in three years. Optimism for economic recovery and growing..
