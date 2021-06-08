Veteran social group brings new meaning to the phrase 'buddy system'

WITH HEALTH ORDERS LIFTING --SOCIAL GATHERINGS ARE GROWING.AND FOR ONE WEEKLY MEETING OFVETERANS -- IT'S ABOUT MUCHMORE THAN A HANDSHAKE AND AGOOD STORY.NATS peopleWELCOME TO THEVETERAN SOCIAL COMMAND.istarted with this group in 2012ARMY VETERAN DENNIS KEARNSSAYS BACK THEN THE GROUP WASMUCH SMALLER.I went to thosefirst meetings at the two-cargarage there was 12 of us thereNOW THEY'RE OVER 600 STRONG.we've got everyone from WorldWar II down to present timewe've had a couple go back toIraqBUT THE GATHERING AT MERCYPOINT CHURCH IN MIDDLETOWN ISABOUT MORE THAN FOOD ANDFRIENDSHIP.It's unbelievablethe feeling you get when youknow you've done somethingthat good DONALD MCCLUNG ISTALKING ABOUT HELPING A FELLOWVETERAN UNDERSTAND THEBENEFITS THEY QUALIFY FOR -JUST LIKE THE VETERAN HEBUMPED INTO BACK IN 2005.HEHAD THE KNOWLEDGE OF WHAT YOUNEEDED TO FILE AND WHAT YOUNEEDED TO DO.....and who tosee and things like that....SOTHAT WORKED FOR YOU AND YOUPASSED IT ON TO SOMEBODYELSE....I just passed it ontosomebody else.

Which he'sstanding right over here witha beard THAT MAN WITH THEBEARD HE MENTIONED IS ARMYVETERAN TOM RICHARDS....Ididn't know I was broken icame home that way and didn'tknow it...my ears rang they'vebeen ringing since Vietnam.HEALSO SAYS HE DIDN'T KNOW HEHAD BENEFITS COMING TO HIM -WHICH DONALD MCCLUNG FIXED.when he did that for me Istarted to pass the word alongto the people I knew wereveteransand that just thrilledme and I was addicted tohelping people then it made myheart happy I guess you couldsayAND THAT IS REALLY WHATTHIS GROUP IS ABOUT.

GUIDINGVETERANS THROUGH THE CLAIMPROCESS WITH THE V-Amostveterans don't understand allthe actual forms you need tofill out there are hundreds offorms to fill out fordifferent thingsBUT THESE GUYSHELP THEM DO THAT.otherveterans out there thatspecialize in certain thingswe don't finish here at thistable we go home get on thecomputer call each other andresearch things.if you have aclaim you actually want to putin we will help you with thepaperworkthat's what this isall about we all help eachotherTHIS GROUP HAS HAD GREATSUCCESS IN GETTING 100 PERCENTDISABILITY RATINGS FOR MANY OFITS MEMBERS.

THEY ADD THAT ADENIED CLAIM ISN'T THE END OFTHE ROAD AND THEY CAN HELP.THE GROUP MEETS EVERY THURSDAYAT 2PM AT THE MERCY POINTCHURCH IN MIDDLETOWN.