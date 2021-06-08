Pom Wonderful Presents The Greatest Movie Ever Sold

Pom Wonderful Presents The Greatest Movie Ever Sold movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Boundary-pushing Oscar®-nominated filmmaker #MorganSpurlock (SUPERSIZE ME) explores the world of product placement, marketing and advertising in #PomWonderful Presents: #TheGreatestMovieEverSold, a film that was fully financed through product placement, marketing and advertising.

With humour and insight, Spurlock takes us into the covert world of movie marketing, allowing audiences to look into the pitch meetings and product placement presentations which ultimately inform our everyday entertainment decisions.

Along the way, the energetic Spurlock encounters the everyday trials, tribulations and legal ramifications of the marvelous world of marketing.

But at the end of the day, the question remains: after securing brands such as POM Wonderful, Ban® deodorant, and JetBlue Airways, will Spurlock be able to convince the good folk at Mane 'n Tail that he is the man to promote their unique shampoo formula, which is designed for humans and horses?