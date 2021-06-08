Romantics Anonymous Movie

Romantics Anonymous Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Angélique (#IsabelleCarré, Private Fears in Public Places) is a gifted chocolate-maker whose treats are legendary around town, but her uncontrollable shyness prevents her from acknowledging her talents.

Struggling chocolatier Jean-René (#BenoîtPoelvoorde, Coco Before Chanel), who also suffers from a similar case of awkward bashfulness that threatens to drown his company, hires Angelique as his new sales associate.

Realizing she’s attracted to her boss, Angelique decides to anonymously develop a new line of chocolates to save the company.

With the future of the business hanging in the balance, will Angelique and Jean-Rene overcome their limitations and confess their sweet affections for one another?

#RomanticsAnonymous