Madagascar Escape 2 Africa Movie Clip - King Julian's Plan

Madagascar Escape 2 Africa Movie Clip - King Julian's Plan - King Julian (Sacha Baron Cohen) thinks the animals need to sacrifice each other to the water gods.

Plot synopsis: Alex (Ben Stiller), Morty (Chris Rock) and other zoo animals find a way to escape from Madagascar when the penguins reassemble a wrecked airplane.

The precariously repaired craft stays airborne just long enough to make it to the African continent.

There the New Yorkers encounter members of their own species for the first time.

Africa proves to be a wild place, but Alex and company wonder if it is better than their Central Park home.

Cast: Cedric the Entertainer, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sacha Baron Cohen