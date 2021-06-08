While questions remain over its effectiveness, researchers are calling a new Alzheimer's drug 'remarkable'

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's Disease.
While questions remain over the experimental treatment’s effectiveness in slowing disease progression, researchers are calling it "remarkable."
Watch VideoGovernment health officials on Monday approved the first new drug for Alzheimer's disease in nearly 20 years,..
