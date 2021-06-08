Elephant emerges from jungle after smelling barbecue

This is the moment an elephant emerged from the jungle after smelling the food being cooked at a barbecue at the Khun Dan Pork Pan Buffet in Nakhon Nayok, Thailand on June 5.

Confused customers waiting for their orders immediately stood and left their tables upon seeing the animal approach the eatery.

However, the shy jumbo went straight to the back of the restaurant like it was hiding in the dark away from the people.

One of the customers said: "The elephant was calm and did not cause any trouble.

It was big so we were startled.

The restaurant owner gave it some fruits and it left after eating."