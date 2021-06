ROB'S WEATHER FORECAST PART 2 10PM 6-7-2021

HERE’S KATC CHIEF METEOROLOGISTROB PERILLO.WELCOME BACK.WELL, IT LOOKS LIKE WE’RE GOINGTO SEE A RAIN CHANCE OF STAYINGSOME WHAT DEPRESSED OVER THENEXT COUPLE OF DAYS.THAT MEANS MORE SUNSHINE ANDMORE HEAT AS WELL.BUT WE HAVE BEEN SHORT ON THATHEAT THIS YEAR.IN FACT GOT THE GRAPHIC UPTHERE.LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT THIS.WE HAVE NOT SEEN 90 DEGREES YETIN LAFAYETTE.NORMALLY THE MEAN IS SOMEWHEREAROUND MAY 13TH THAT WE HIT 90DEGREES, BUT WE’VE HAD SUCH AWET APRIL AND A WET THAT OURTEMPERATURES HAVE BEEN TESTDURING THE DAY NOT SO MUCH ATNIGHT.IN FACT AT NIGHT.WE’VE BEEN NEAR NORMAL ORSLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL AND WE’REFIVE DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL LASTCOUPLE OF DAYS, BUT THESE ARETHE LATEST DATES THAT WE’VE HIT90 DEGREES THE LATEST BEING JUNE17TH.SO WE’RE SITTING FORTH ON THELIST 2009 RECENTLY.THAT WAS JUNE 9TH.SO IF WE MAKE IT INTO THE NINTHWHEEL WE’LL BE TIED FOR AT LEASTTHIRD.SO WE’LL SEE HOW IT GOES.I THINK WE’RE GOING TO SEE 90DEGREES BEFORE THE WEEK IS DONEOR THE WEEKEND FOR SURE EARLIESTWE’VE SEEN NEED MARCH 5TH BACKIN 1910.THOUGHT I WAS INTERESTING LIKETO GO THROUGH THE STATS EVERYNOW AND THEN BECAUSE IT’S BEENKIND OF A WEIRD SPRING A WET ONEAND NOT QUITE SO HOT, BUT THATIS CHANGING AS OUR UPPER LEVELLOW IS BEGINNING TO MOVE OUTTHAT PRODUCE SOME NASTY STORMSACROSS, TEXAS AND THE NORTHERNPART OF THE STATE THOSE STORMSARE PUSHING OFF FOR THE MOSTPART INTO MISSISSIPPI AND JUSTLINGERING SPRINKLES ACROSS THEAREA STRONGEST STORMS PRETTYMUCH OUT OF A BOILS PARISHMOVING INTO SOUTHWESTERN,MISSISSIPPI, AND WE’RE STILLSEEING SOME PATCHY LIGHT RAINFROM SPORT DOWN THROUGH THEPALMETTO AREA AND A FEW OTHERSPRINKLES BACK TO THE SOUTHWESTAS WE GET INTO SOUTHERNEVANGELINE PARISH BY IOTA ANDTHE EUNICE AREA SOME SPRINKLESJUST TO THE WEST BUT OVERALL ITSHOULD BE A QUIET NIGHT FOR THEREST OF THE NIGHT AND THAT’SREFLECTED IN OUR MODELS AS HIGHPRESSURE TRIES TO BUILD IN AGAINTOMORROW.WE’LL START OFF MOSTLY CLOUDYSUN AND CLOUD MIX MODELS NOTINDICATING MUCH MORE THAN MAYBEA 20% CHANCE OF A POP-UP SHOWER.YOU DON’T EVEN SEE MUCH GREENSHOWING UP HERE, MAYBE A LATEAFTERNOON OR EARLY EVENINGSTORM.SEND LAW NORTHERN PORTIONS OFACADIANA.SO THAT’S ALWAYS IN THE MIX.THAT’S WHY WE’VE GOT TO CARRYTHAT 20% FOR TOMORROW ANDWEDNESDAY WE DO IT AGAIN, BUTWE’RE GOING TO SEE MORE ENERGYCOMING AT US FROM ALOFT.SO WE WILL SEE A SCATTERING OFSHOWERS AND SOME THUNDERSTORMSIN THE AFTERNOON, MAYBE INTO THEEVENING HOURS AS WELL AS THATFRONTAL TROUGH PUSHES ON THROUGHAND BEHIND IT SHOULD BE A LITTLEBIT DRIER.SO RAIN CHANCES BACK DOWN TO 10TO 20% FOR YOUR THURSDAY.YOU CAN SEE THOSE STORMS KIND OFBARRELING ACROSS THE STATE.THERE’S THE UPPER LOW THAT’SASSOCIATED WITH IT AS TAKE ALOOK AT THE TROPICS NOT A WHOLELOT GOING ON BUT GETTING ALITTLE BIT MORE INTERESTINGBECAUSE THE MODELS ARE TELLINGUS SO WE DO HAVE THIS MONSOONALTRAFFIC GOES ON TO THE ATLANTICTHAT EXTENDS TO A GYRE OF WEAKLOW PRESSURE DOWN HERE INCENTRAL AMERICA, VERY TYPICALTHIS TIME OF YEAR, BUT THEHURRICANE CENTER PAYINGATTENTION TO HIM.THEY ACTUALLY HAVE RAISED THEIRCHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT SOMETIMEINTO THIS WEEKEND AT ABOUT 30%BUT THERE’S NOTHING OUT THERE.THERE’S GOING TO BE THISTROPICAL WAVE KIND OF MIXINGWITH THIS BROAD GYRE ACROSSCENTRAL AMERICA AND WE COULD SEEDEVELOPMENT OUT HERE IN THEPACIFIC AND WILL BE WATCHING THEMOISTURE HERE BY THE YUCATAN ASTHAT COULD SLIP NORTHWARD WITHTIME BUT THIS TIME OF YEAR THEMODELS GET CONFUSED ANDSOMETIMES THEY THINK SOMETHING’SGOING TO BE IN THE GULF WHENIT’S ACTUALLY SOMETHING IN THEPACIFIC BUT NONETHELESS TROPICALSTORM CRYSTAL BALL CAME IN THEFIRST WEEK OR TWO OF JUNE LASTYEAR.IT WAS JUST A TROPICAL STORM.SO WE’LL WATCH IT BUT NO REASONTO WORRY AT THIS TIMETEMPERATURES TONIGHT UPPER 70SONCE AGAIN, THEN TOMORROW UPPER80S THAT HEAT INDEX UP THERE INTHE MID TO UPPER.AND WE DO IT ALL OVER AGAINGOING INTO WEDNESDAY UPPER 70STO START AND THEN UPPER 80S FORA HIGH AND THAT HE INDEX QUITEUNCOMFORTABLE AND GET USED TO ITIS ONLY EARLY JUNE GOT PLENTYAHEAD OF US IN THE MONTHS AHEAD.SO 77 BELOW TONIGHT WITH THOSESHOWERS DIMINISHING THEM FORTOMORROW 88 TO HIGH SETTLINGINTO A REAL TYPICAL PATTERN WITHA FEW POP-UP SHOWERS BREEZYSOUTHWEST AGAIN TOMORROW LIKETODAY AT 12 TO 18.THERE’S THE ENHANCE RAIN CHANCEWEDNESDAY.UP TO 10 20 PERCENT.WE THINK FOR THURSDAY FRIDAYSATURDAY BETTER CHANCE OF RAINAGAIN ON SUNDAY AND SO FAR SOGOOD.NO MAJOR CHA