ROB'S WEATHER FORECAST PART 1 10PM 6-7-2021

DEPARTMENT.I KNOW WE NEEDED AT THIS POINT.HERE’S ROBS 24 HOUR FORECAST.WELL AFTER ALL THE RECENT RAINS,IT SEEMS LIKE ENTITY IS NOT GONEANYWHERE OUR DEW POINT AT 77WITH THE TEMPERATURE OF 81.SO IT FEELS LIKE TEMPERATURE OF88 DEGREES AND HIGH HUMIDITYSOUTH WIND AT 7.MAYBE A LITTLE APACHE FOGTONIGHT, BUT THERE’S GOING TO BEA BREEZE TEMPERATURES DON’T DROPMUCH MORE THAN ABOUT THREE TOFOUR DEGREES NOW ON THE RADARSATELLITE COMPOSITE.WE DO HAVE SCATTERED SHOWERS ANDSOME THUNDERSTORMS THAT ROLLEDACROSS THE NORTHERN PORTIONS OFACADIANA THIS EVENING THINGSHAVE CERTAINLY QUIETED DOWN WITHTHOSE STRONGER STORMS PUSHINGOFF TO THE EAST AS EXPECTED ANDFOR THE REST OF OF US SHOWERSARE CALMING DOWN JUST SOMESPRINKLES ACROSS MOST OFACADIANA AND THAT’S THE WAY ITGOES OVERNIGHT TONIGHT WITHPARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES,77 OR 78 TO LOW THEN TOMORROWMOSTLY CLOUDY EARLY, BUT THATSUN AND CLOUD MIX LIKE TODAY.IT’S GOING TO BE A WARM ONE WITHTEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER80S HEAT INDICES 95 OR BETTERTOMORROW AFTERNOON AND RAINCHANCE TOMORROW.NO WORSE THAN ABOUT 20% ANDTHAT’S THE WAY IT’S REFLECTED INYOUR 24 HOUR FORECAST.WE’LL GO 77 THE LOW ABOUT 88 TOHIGH.TOMORROW TODAY’S HIGH WAS 87THAND SO ABOUT A DEGREE WARMERTHAN TODAY STILL SHORT OF 90DEGREES, WHICH WE’RE IN RECORDTERRITORY.WE’LL TALK MORE ABOUT THAT THEREST OF THE WEEK FORE