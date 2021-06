Police looking for mother in murder of her son

Las Vegas police looking for mother in the murder of her son who was found outside the city by hikers.

AT-5-.... STARTS RIGHT NOW!WE HAVE MAJOR... NEWDEVELOPMENTS..... IN THE CASEOF.... THE MURDERED BOY..FOUND ON A HIKINGTRAIL..... NEAR LAS VEGAS...THANKS FOR JOINING US....FOR 13 ACTION NEWS.... LIVE AT-5-...I’M TRICIA KEAN.AND I’M ROSS DIMATTEI.TODD HAS THE DAY OFF.LETS GET TO 13INVESTIGATES REPORTER JOEBARTELS..LIVE AT METRO POLICEHEADQUARTERS..

JOE..NOT ONLY HAS THE BOY BEENINDENTIFIED..HIS MOTHER IS NOW WANTEDFOR MURDER.A DEVESTATING STORY..THAT HAS RECEIVED NATIONALATTENTION..AND NOW..

THE SEARCH IS ONFOR THE ACCUSED KILLER..THE BOYS MOTHER!THE MURDERED BOY HAS NOWBEEN IDENTIFIEDAS SEVEN YEAR OLD..

LIAMHU-STED...FROM SAN JOSE CALIFORNIA.HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW..SAN JOSE POLICE..CONTACTED METRO POLICE..ON FRIDAY NIGHT..ABOUT A MISSING PERSON’SCASE..AFTER FURTHERINVESTIGATION..WE’RE TOLD FORENSICTECHNICIANS AND SCIENTIST..LINKED THE TWO CASESTOGETHER..HUSTED’S MOTHER..

SAMANTHAMORENO RODRIGUEZ... IS NOW THEPRIME SUSPECT..AFTER POLICE SAY..A FAMILY FRIEND..CONTACTED SAN JOSE POLICE..

INLATE MAY..REPORTING SHE HAD NOT SEENLIAM OR HIS MOTHER IN SEVERALDAYS..POLICE WERE ABLE TO TRACKHER 2007 DARK BLUE DODGECALIBER..

ACROSS CALIFORNIA..AND IN COLORADO..LIAM’S BODY WAS FOUNDDUMPED BETWEEN LAS VEGAS ANDPAHRUMP ON MAY 28TH...METRO POLICE..

CALLED ANDTOLD THE BOY’S FATHER..

WHATHAPPENED MOMENTS AGO."IT IS A HEARTBREAKINGCONVERSATION TO HAVE THIS HASBEEN AN EMOTIONAL LAST 10 DAYSFOR MYSELF ALL OF THEINVESTIGATORS THAT I’VE BEENWORKING ON IT AND WE’RE JUSTGLAD THEY WERE ABLE TO GET SOMECLOSURE FOR LIAM AND THEN HOLDTHE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THISCRIME RESPONSIBLE THAT’S WHATOUR FOCUS IS RIGHT NOW.

"AGAIN LIAM’S BODY WASDISCOVERED ON MAY 28TH..

NEARLAS VEGASTHE NEXT DAY...SAMANTHAMORENO RODRIGUEZ ...WAS LASTSEEN CHECKING INTO A DENVER AREAMOTEL..

ALONE..THERE’S NOW A NATIONWIDEWARRANT FOR OPEN MURDER...POLICE ARE ASKING HOTELSAND MOTELS TO BE ON THE LOOKOUT..AND TO CALL METRO POLICEWITH INFORMATION IMMEDIATELY.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS13 ACTION NEWS