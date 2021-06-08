Tornado touches down near Denver, Colorado

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area.

A tornado was spotted in Weld County, Colorado near Denver on Monday, June 7.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @AnnaNettie; @ryan_morris25; @jackie_alshaw; @jasonhand.