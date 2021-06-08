Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Tornado touches down near Denver, Colorado

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:45s 0 shares 1 views
Tornado touches down near Denver, Colorado
Tornado touches down near Denver, Colorado

A tornado was spotted in Weld County, Colorado near Denver on Monday, June 7.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area.

A tornado was spotted in Weld County, Colorado near Denver on Monday, June 7.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @AnnaNettie; @ryan_morris25; @jackie_alshaw; @jasonhand.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore