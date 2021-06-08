US pet owner films her curious dog's intense battle with loose crayfish

This Texas-based pet owner filmed her curious dog's intense battle with a loose crayfish.

The filmer, Peyton Brewer, said: "We were having a crayfish boil and here's a clip of my dog fighting a crayfish.

I forgot to post it on Memorial Day.

And yes, no one was harmed." This footage was filmed in April 2020.