Adorable baby lovebird just can't get enough of her owner

This cute lovebird chick just can't get enough of her owner.
Sweet footage filmed in the Philippines shows the tiny creature repeatedly walking over to her owner's hand for a cuddle.
"My baby pet lovebird loves to be in my hands.
Every time I tried to leave her, she will immediately run inside my hands for a cuddle," said her owner Reigh Frany Biacolo.
The clip was filmed today (June 8) in Manila.
