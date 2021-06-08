Adorable baby lovebird just can't get enough of her owner

Sweet footage filmed in the Philippines shows the tiny creature repeatedly walking over to her owner's hand for a cuddle.

This cute lovebird chick just can't get enough of her owner.

"My baby pet lovebird loves to be in my hands.

Every time I tried to leave her, she will immediately run inside my hands for a cuddle," said her owner Reigh Frany Biacolo.

The clip was filmed today (June 8) in Manila.