Weightlifter passes out after forgetting to breathe during 245kg deadlift

Raymond Heaton was filming himself in the gym as he attempted two heavy deadlifts.

This weightlifter passes out after "forgetting to breathe" during a 245-kilogram deadlift.

The fitness enthusiast drops the weights and promptly collapses.

Nearby gym-goers quickly check on him.

Heaton said: "It was the last day before gyms closed over Christmas in my small town and I wanted to go pretty heavy to make it count.

"Also, I recently purchased a mouthguard and this was my first time using it and I was not used to breathing through it.

"Additionally, I had just started to implement the hook grip, which is quite painful to use but more efficient/safer which only added to me not remembering to breathe at all on my 245-kilogram x 2.5 deadlifts." This footage was filmed in December 2020.