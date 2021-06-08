Skilled Vietnamese baker uses bamboo sticks to efficiently slice cake dough

This skilled chef based in Long Xuyen, Vietnam, used bamboo sticks to efficiently slice cake dough.

Huynh Thi Ngoc Anh holds a stick of bamboo in each hand and cuts through the cake dough as if it were nothing.

Anh said: "Because I have to knead the dough to be flexible, and I have to cut it well.

When slicing, my hand has to be lifted to the right direction of the cake and then throw it straight into the pot.

"I buy a bunch of bamboo and then choose only one tree for me to cut, thanks to this tree I feed my whole family." Anh has been labelled a master of cutting cake by locals.

This footage was filmed on June 7.