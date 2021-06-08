Bruce Springsteen lines up another Broadway run

Bruce Springsteen is returning to the New York stage for a new run of Springsteen on Broadway shows.
"Springsteen On Broadway" Opens June 26
CBS 2 New York
"The Boss" will play a limited run of shows at the St. James Theatre.
Bruce SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
This will be the first Broadway show to return since the start of the pandemic. [ more ›..
“Springsteen on Broadway” opens on June 26 at the St. James Theater; audience members will be required to show proof of full..