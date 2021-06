A Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey was spotted landing on St Michael's Mount, Cornwall, ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to the Group of Seven summit.

Paul Brown filmed the aircraft on June 7 and told Newsflare: "There was two of them (Ospreys) and they were very very loud.

"Also loads of other helicopters in the sky.

I think they were doing a rehearsal as some of the world leaders are going to the Mount." The summit will begin on June 11 in Carbis Bay.