Bruce Springsteen revient sur scène pour «Springsteen on Broadway»

Bruce Springsteen revient sur la scène new-yorkaise pour une nouvelle série de spectacles «Springsteen on Broadway».
"Springsteen On Broadway" Opens June 26
CBS 2 New York
"The Boss" will play a limited run of shows at the St. James Theatre.
Bruce Springsteen revient sur la scène new-yorkaise pour une nouvelle série de spectacles «Springsteen on Broadway».
"The Boss" will play a limited run of shows at the St. James Theatre.
Bruce SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
This will be the first Broadway show to return since the start of the pandemic. [ more ›..