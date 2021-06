Fire breaks out at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra at Jammu & Kashmir | Watch | Oneindia News

A major fire broke out on Tuesday at a building situated near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Visuals on Twitter showed an enormous cloud of black smoke streaming out of a building in the temple complex.

#Fire #VaishnoDevi #Jammu&Kashmir