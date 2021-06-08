Prince Harry Personally Calls Grandma, The Queen, To Announce Birth

Prince Harry did in fact call his Grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, to let her know that she had a new great grandchild.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
Prince Harry did in fact call his Grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, to let her know that she had a new great grandchild.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
The baby's name, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, pays tribute to two towering royal figures, Queen Elizabeth and Harry's..
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Welcome Daughter Lilibet Diana.
The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her
second child with..