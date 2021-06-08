Skip to main content
Here's how you remove those annoying stains from white shirts

Here's how you can remove those annoying pit stains from white shirts.

The life hack uses dishwashing liquid, hydrogen peroxide, baking soda and a toothbrush to get rid of stains under the armpit.

The before and after shots show how effective the hack is.

