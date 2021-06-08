3 Pro-Tips for Making Coffee at Home

1.

Keep it Simple.

A stovetop espresso maker, also known as a Moka pot, is a cost-effective alternative... ...to high-end espresso machines.

.

While a French Press... ...or Chemex... ...offer simple alternatives to automatic drip-machines.

2.

Avoid using a multi-purpose spice grinder.

...which doesn't offer the same control... ...as coffee grinders or burr-grinders.

.

3.

Keep your equipment clean.

.

Look for a citric acid-based cleaner... ...to remove the residual coffee oils left behind after each use.

Next step... ...enjoy some great coffee