3 Pro-Tips for, Making Coffee , at Home.
1.
Keep it Simple.
A stovetop espresso maker, also known as a Moka pot, is a cost-effective alternative... ...to high-end espresso machines.
.
While a French Press... ...or Chemex... ...offer simple alternatives to automatic drip-machines.
2.
Avoid using a multi-purpose spice grinder.
...which doesn't offer the same control... ...as coffee grinders or burr-grinders.
.
3.
Keep your equipment clean.
.
Look for a citric acid-based cleaner... ...to remove the residual coffee oils left behind after each use.
Next step... ...enjoy some great coffee