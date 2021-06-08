TikTok divided over bride's mid-wedding 'surprise' for groom

Caila Quinn appeared on season 20 of The Bachelorand competed for a chance at Ben Higgins' heart.

Butin the end, she chose her now-husband Nick Burrello.The two married on May 29, in Sarasota, Florida."Surprised the groom and all of our guests with aflash mob broadway singing performance during ourwedding ceremony," Quinn said in a TikTok caption.Quinn hid performers in the guest seatsduring the outdoor ceremony.

While the brideand groom stood at the altar, singers beganto emerge from different sections.They sang "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You"by Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons and"I Love You, Baby" by Frank Sinatra.

Burrellolooked totally shocked at the moving number.The video received over 568,000 views on TikTok,and while some thought it was a very touching andthoughtful surprise, others were not quite so sure."This is so awkward," one person commented."But gorgeous wedding””.The cheesiness, I would die," another added."The way I'd leave my own wedding..." someone said