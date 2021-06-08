President Joe Biden's aircraft was spotted flying Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit

President Joe Biden's aircraft was spotted flying Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit.Two helicopters - one of which will be dubbed Marine One when the President of the United States is aboard - were followed by what appeared to be three V-22 Ospreys.The impressive US-military aircraft flew high over the steep sand dunes of Hayle beach, St Ives, at around 9.30pm yesterday (7).Ospreys have helicopter-style propellers so they can take-off and land vertically.Stephen Park, 37 from, Stockport, Greater Manchester was on holiday when his 14-year-old son Harry Park took the video.Dad Stephen said: "They really thunder past, and it kind of rattles through you, so you know when they're going to come overhead."It's quite an impressive thing to see and unique because I think we were the only people on the beach at the time."The whole thing seemed like an exercise - maybe a dummy run for the real thing."Harry was really excited about all the military planes and world leaders being here at the same time as us."President Biden will fly to the UK this week to join the G7 group of world leaders as the UK presidency this year means the are hosting the annual meeting in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.