Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 6/8/21

ANOTHER WARM,MOSTLY SUNNY, ANDMOSTLY DRY DAYACROSS OUR AREATUESDAY.

THE ONLYEXCEPTION WILL BEIN THE WESTCENTRAL MOUNTAINSOF IDAHO, WHERESOME LIGHT RAIN ISFALLING THISMORNING.

THOSESHOWERS AROUNDMCCALL THOUGHSHOULD TURN OVERTO JUST ANOCCASIONALSPRINKLE, WITHSUNSHINE EMERGINGAND TEMPERATURESSTILL UP TO 70 INLONG VALLEY THISAFTERNOON.

IN THEBOISE AREA, ABEAUTIFUL AND VERYWARM SPRING DAY,WITH BREEZY WINDSAT TIMES AND HIGHTEMPERATURESRIGHT AROUND 80.WEDNESDAY WILLSEE MORE WIND,INCREASED CLOUDCOVER, ANDSLIGHTLY COOLERTEMPERATURES AS ACOOL FRONT BEGINSMARCHING ITS WAYIN FROM THE WEST.THE CENTRALMOUNTAINS WILLLIKELY GET HIT WITHSOME RAIN ANDOVERNIGHTTHUNDERSTORMSLATEWEDNESDAY/EARLYTHURSDAY, WITH AWIDESPREADSOAKING RAINMOVING INTO THEVALLEYS THURSDAYMORNING.TEMPERATURES WILLTOP OFF IN ONLY THEMID 60S ONTHURSDAY WITH ABRISK WIND, BUT WEREBOUND QUICKLY,WITH 80S AND THEN90S HEADING OURWAY FOR THEWEEKEND.

