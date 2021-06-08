Charity hero Major Mick sets off on another adventure

Eighty-year-old Michael Stanley is aiming to row another 100 miles on rivers and open water across the country in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.He aims to row another 100 miles in 20 locations around the country, including the Regent’s Canal in London and Cardiff in Wales, then heading as far north as Loch Ness and Aberdeenshire in Scotland before finishing in the south of England in September.