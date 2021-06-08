Paleontologists discover 180-million-year-old giant dinosaur fossil in southwestern China

A 180-million-year-old giant dinosaur fossil was discovered by paleontologists in southwestern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Lufeng in Yunnan Province on May 28, shows paleontologists clearing up soil on a 70 percent complete dinosaur fossil which was estimated to have been about 8 metres long.

The rare highly complete dinosaur fossil dates back to the Jurassic period (180 million years ago).

According to reports, the dinosaur fossil will be repaired and kept at the Dinosaur Fossil Conservation and Research Center of Lufeng City.

